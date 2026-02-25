Left Menu

India's Strategy for T20 World Cup: Backing Abhishek Sharma and Tactical Changes

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak supports opener Abhishek Sharma despite his recent struggles, while hinting at possible top-order changes for the must-win T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson could be considered to counter opposition spinners, and discussions about tactical tweaks are ongoing.

Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

As the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe looms, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed confidence in underperforming opener Abhishek Sharma. Despite Sharma's lackluster performance in recent games—scoring just 15 runs in four matches—Kotak remains optimistic about the young batter's ability to find his form.

Kotak addressed the media, pointing out that focusing excessively on individual performances adds undue pressure. "When Abhishek was scoring high, nobody discussed him. Our task is to keep him in a positive mindset," Kotak emphasized. He also hinted at strategic changes, possibly including Sanju Samson, to tackle spinners.

Further, Kotak dismissed any speculation about Tilak Varma's slow strike rate affecting the team, defending his performance given the team's strategic decisions during the match against Pakistan. "There are no issues with Tilak. It's a matter of timing and circumstances," he reassured. Discussions on team adjustments continue as India prepares for the decisive match.

