Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Gaza Peace in Historic Knesset Address

In a historic address to the Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as a path to 'just and durable peace' in the region. Modi expressed unwavering support for Israel and condemned terrorism, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to counteract threats posed by terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:35 IST
Modi Advocates for Gaza Peace in Historic Knesset Address
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark address to Israel's Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the Gaza Peace Initiative, calling it a path to 'just and durable peace' in the region. Modi reinforced India's unwavering support for Israel, condemning terrorism and emphasizing a need for global cooperation against its threats.

This marked the first ever address by an Indian Prime Minister to the Knesset, highlighting the shared challenges India and Israel face. Modi recalled the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, insisting on a consistent, uncompromising policy against terrorism.

He emphasized the importance of global efforts for peace, praising the Abraham Accords and expressing India's support for the UN-endorsed Gaza Peace Initiative. Modi affirmed India's commitment to dialog, peace, and stability, noting the historical ties and future-focused partnership between Israel and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

 India
2
Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

 Global
3
Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

 India
4
Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026