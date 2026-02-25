Modi Advocates for Gaza Peace in Historic Knesset Address

In a landmark address to Israel's Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the Gaza Peace Initiative, calling it a path to 'just and durable peace' in the region. Modi reinforced India's unwavering support for Israel, condemning terrorism and emphasizing a need for global cooperation against its threats.

This marked the first ever address by an Indian Prime Minister to the Knesset, highlighting the shared challenges India and Israel face. Modi recalled the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, insisting on a consistent, uncompromising policy against terrorism.

He emphasized the importance of global efforts for peace, praising the Abraham Accords and expressing India's support for the UN-endorsed Gaza Peace Initiative. Modi affirmed India's commitment to dialog, peace, and stability, noting the historical ties and future-focused partnership between Israel and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)