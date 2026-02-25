Ravindra's Stellar Spell Leads Kiwis to Victory

In an impressive display of bowling prowess, Rachin Ravindra spearheaded New Zealand's triumph over Sri Lanka by clinching four wickets for 27 runs. This commanding 61-run victory occurred during their Group 2 Super Eights encounter at the T20 World Cup, propelling New Zealand closer to the semifinals.

Despite Sri Lanka's hopes, their pursuit of a 169-run target was thwarted right from the start as they faltered to 20 for two during the powerplay, lacking any real momentum. Ravindra capitalized on this weakness, dismantling the fragile Lankan middle order and restricting the co-hosts to a mere 107 for eight.

Earlier, the Kiwis recovered from a middle-order collapse with captain Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie guiding the team to a respectable 168/7, setting up a challenging target. This victory eliminated Sri Lanka from the tournament, though they have one more match to play.

(With inputs from agencies.)