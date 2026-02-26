Left Menu

West Indies' Lower Order Heroics: A Battle Against Collapse

In a dramatic T20 World Cup clash, South Africa's pacers dominated the West Indies before a stunning lower-order resurgence by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd pushed their score to 176 for eight. Despite top-order struggles, the nerve of Holder and Shepherd averted total collapse, setting a challenging target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:13 IST
West Indies' Lower Order Heroics: A Battle Against Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's pacers dismantled the top order of the West Indies, leaving them reeling. However, the resilient performances by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd ensured the two-time champions reached 176 for eight in their tense T20 World Cup encounter on Thursday.

Opting to field first, South Africa saw Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi reducing the West Indies to a precarious 83 for seven. Rabada extracted Hope early, setting the tone for a tough bowling display. Despite some early aggression from Hope and King, the West Indies struggled against South Africa's probing lines.

As the innings teetered on the brink of collapse, Holder and Shepherd took charge. Their record 89-run partnership revitalized West Indies' innings, with Holder scoring a swift 49 before being run out. Shepherd's unbeaten 52 further fortified their total, setting the stage for a competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

 India
2
South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

 India
3
Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

 India
4
Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026