West Indies' Lower Order Heroics: A Battle Against Collapse

South Africa's pacers dismantled the top order of the West Indies, leaving them reeling. However, the resilient performances by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd ensured the two-time champions reached 176 for eight in their tense T20 World Cup encounter on Thursday.

Opting to field first, South Africa saw Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi reducing the West Indies to a precarious 83 for seven. Rabada extracted Hope early, setting the tone for a tough bowling display. Despite some early aggression from Hope and King, the West Indies struggled against South Africa's probing lines.

As the innings teetered on the brink of collapse, Holder and Shepherd took charge. Their record 89-run partnership revitalized West Indies' innings, with Holder scoring a swift 49 before being run out. Shepherd's unbeaten 52 further fortified their total, setting the stage for a competitive match.

