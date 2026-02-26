Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder Shine as West Indies Rally Against South Africa

In a thrilling ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight contest in Ahmedabad, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder spearheaded a remarkable comeback for the West Indies, guiding them to a total of 176/8 against South Africa. The duo's eighth-wicket partnership of 89 runs turned the tide after a challenging start.

After winning the toss and opting to field, South Africa put early pressure on West Indies, reducing them to 83/7 within the first 10.2 overs. Romario Shepherd emerged as the savior with 52 runs, while Holder contributed 49, together helping accumulate 58 crucial runs in the final five overs.

Despite the demolition by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who shared five wickets, the Windies capitalized on the innings end phase. Aided by Shepherd's explosive hits, the team surged past the 150-run mark. However, South Africa's disciplined bowlers restricted the final overs to maintain control.