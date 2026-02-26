Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Dominates Zimbabwe in T20 Clash

Abhishek Sharma's return to form was a highlight as India soared to 109/1 in their T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. His commanding performance brought him within reach of a half-century, with four sixes and three fours among his contributions.

Sanju Samson, making his mark after limited appearances in the tournament, added a swift 24 runs, contributing to India's strong start alongside Sharma. Their 48-run opening stand set the foundation for India's innings.

Despite losing Samson, India maintained their pace with Ishan Kishan adding crucial boundaries. Zimbabwe's diverse bowling did little to stifle India's charge, as exemplified by Sharma's aggressive 10th over against Brian Bennett.

(With inputs from agencies.)