Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Dominates Zimbabwe in T20 Clash

In a thrilling encounter against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma flourished, nearing his maiden fifty of the T20 World Cup as India reached 109/1 in 10 overs. Sanju Samson impressed with a brisk 24 off 15 balls, setting a solid foundation for India's charge. The team maintained momentum despite Zimbabwe's varied bowling tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST
Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Dominates Zimbabwe in T20 Clash
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sharma's return to form was a highlight as India soared to 109/1 in their T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. His commanding performance brought him within reach of a half-century, with four sixes and three fours among his contributions.

Sanju Samson, making his mark after limited appearances in the tournament, added a swift 24 runs, contributing to India's strong start alongside Sharma. Their 48-run opening stand set the foundation for India's innings.

Despite losing Samson, India maintained their pace with Ishan Kishan adding crucial boundaries. Zimbabwe's diverse bowling did little to stifle India's charge, as exemplified by Sharma's aggressive 10th over against Brian Bennett.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global
2
NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth

NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth

 India
3
Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care

Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026