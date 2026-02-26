James Lowe Sidelined: Ireland's Six Nations Setback

James Lowe, an integral part of Ireland's rugby team, will miss the rest of the Six Nations Championship. This setback comes as the experienced wing suffers from a groin injury sustained during the recent game against England.

The 33-year-old, New Zealand-born player earned his 45th cap last weekend and has been a pivotal figure under coach Andy Farrell since his 2020 debut. Despite being omitted from the opening defeat against France, Lowe returned strongly against Italy.

Currently third in the standings, Ireland faces challenges ahead without Lowe, trailing leaders France by six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)