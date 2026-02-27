Liverpool Scores Record Revenue Amidst Title Win

Liverpool Football Club has achieved a record revenue of £703 million ($947.57 million) for the year ending May 2025, coinciding with their 20th English Premier League title. The club revealed these figures on Friday, stating they now lead Deloitte's highest-earning Premier League club chart.

The club recorded an after-tax profit of £8 million ($10.78 million), buoyed by substantial increases in media, matchday, and commercial revenues. Media revenue alone rose by £60 million, reaching £264 million, while matchday and commercial revenues increased by £14 million and £15 million, respectively.

However, Liverpool also faced growing costs, with administrative expenses surging by £57 million and staffing costs up by £42 million. The club highlighted the double-digit growth in several cost categories that have begun to impact their marginal returns from core operations like matchdays.