Liverpool Scores Record Revenue Amidst Title Win

Liverpool Football Club reported a record revenue of £703 million for the 2025 season, coinciding with their 20th English Premier League title win. Despite increased costs, the club maintained a profit thanks to significant rises in media, matchday, and commercial revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool Football Club has achieved a record revenue of £703 million ($947.57 million) for the year ending May 2025, coinciding with their 20th English Premier League title. The club revealed these figures on Friday, stating they now lead Deloitte's highest-earning Premier League club chart.

The club recorded an after-tax profit of £8 million ($10.78 million), buoyed by substantial increases in media, matchday, and commercial revenues. Media revenue alone rose by £60 million, reaching £264 million, while matchday and commercial revenues increased by £14 million and £15 million, respectively.

However, Liverpool also faced growing costs, with administrative expenses surging by £57 million and staffing costs up by £42 million. The club highlighted the double-digit growth in several cost categories that have begun to impact their marginal returns from core operations like matchdays.

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

