Bayern vs Dortmund: A 'Healthy Poison' Prepares for the Klassiker Showdown
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany believes his team is ready for the 'Klassiker' against Borussia Dortmund, despite Dortmund's recent Champions League exit. Bayern holds an eight-point lead in the Bundesliga with 11 games to go. Both teams battle with key players potentially missing the match.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has remarked that his team is exuding a 'healthy poison' in their preparations for the upcoming 'Klassiker' against Borussia Dortmund, a match that could clinch the Bundesliga title for Bayern.
Currently leading Dortmund by eight points with only eleven fixtures remaining, Bayern is gearing up for a pivotal showdown. Dortmund, meanwhile, is recovering from a last-minute Champions League defeat to Atalanta, potentially affecting their mental game going into Saturday's match.
Despite the psychological impact of recent events, Bayern is preparing diligently, with Kompany stating that their training sessions have been intense and focussed. Standout goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains uncertain to play due to a recent injury, which could see him miss what might be his final 'Klassiker' for Bayern.
