England's Stunning Comeback: Jacks and Ahmed's Heroics Secure Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
England pulled off a dramatic four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, thanks to a standout performance by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. The result keeps Pakistan's hopes alive. England topped their group, showcasing stellar bowling and batting under pressure to clinch the win.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a high-octane T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, England staged a spectacular comeback to defeat New Zealand by four wickets on Friday. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed were the heroes, smashing crucial runs in the final overs to secure the victory.
Despite early setbacks in their chase of 159, England's batsmen delivered under pressure. Jacks and Ahmed's unyielding partnership ensured England's success with just three balls to spare, affirming their position at the top of Group 2.
This win not only boosts England's momentum but also keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive, as their fate now hinges on their upcoming match against Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- New Zealand
- T20 World Cup
- Will Jacks
- Rehan Ahmed
- cricket
- sports
- semifinal
- Pakistan
- victory
ALSO READ
Thrilling Draw in Inaugural IFL Match: Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy
Thrilling Cricket Clash: England vs New Zealand Recap
Controversy Amidst Cricket Tensions: Defending A Team's Honor
Jammu & Kashmir's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory in Ranji Trophy
Wankhede Stadium: A Tribute to Cricket Legends