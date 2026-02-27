England's Stunning Comeback: Jacks and Ahmed's Heroics Secure Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

In a high-octane T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, England staged a spectacular comeback to defeat New Zealand by four wickets on Friday. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed were the heroes, smashing crucial runs in the final overs to secure the victory.

Despite early setbacks in their chase of 159, England's batsmen delivered under pressure. Jacks and Ahmed's unyielding partnership ensured England's success with just three balls to spare, affirming their position at the top of Group 2.

This win not only boosts England's momentum but also keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive, as their fate now hinges on their upcoming match against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)