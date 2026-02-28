Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Aaron Rai preserved his top-10 standing during the second round of the Cognizant Classic, even as fellow competitor Sudarshan Yellamaraju experienced a minor setback. Rai, with scores of 69 in both rounds, currently shares the sixth position. Meanwhile, Yellamaraju, after an initial 68, managed 72 in the second, ensuring both made it to the weekend rounds.

Leading the tournament is Austin Smotherman, who finished the day at 11-under, holding a substantial three-shot lead over Taylor Moore, who is solo in second place at 8-under after consistent rounds of 67. Smotherman's impressive 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th was among the highlights of the day.

Brooks Koepka made a stunning comeback with a 5-under 66, improving upon his previous round by eight shots to make the cut at T-27. The competition remains tense with A.J. Ewart and Nico Echavarria at 7-under, tied for third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)