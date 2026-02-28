Left Menu

Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu found herself stranded at Dubai airport on her way to the All England Open after flights were halted due to escalating Middle East tensions. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, leading to air space closures and major travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:53 IST
Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions
PV Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was caught in the middle of travel chaos at Dubai airport, stranded while en route to the All England Open badminton tournament. Flight operations were abruptly suspended as conflict in the Middle East escalated.

On the same day, the United States and Israel intensified their offensive against Iran, leading to widespread airspace closures in the Gulf region. This geopolitical turmoil caused significant disruptions to international flight schedules.

Airlines including Emirates and Air India were forced to cancel numerous flights, particularly those destined for or originating from the Gulf region. As the situation develops, travelers worldwide face uncertainty and delays.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

 Kenya
2
Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
4
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026