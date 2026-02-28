Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was caught in the middle of travel chaos at Dubai airport, stranded while en route to the All England Open badminton tournament. Flight operations were abruptly suspended as conflict in the Middle East escalated.

On the same day, the United States and Israel intensified their offensive against Iran, leading to widespread airspace closures in the Gulf region. This geopolitical turmoil caused significant disruptions to international flight schedules.

Airlines including Emirates and Air India were forced to cancel numerous flights, particularly those destined for or originating from the Gulf region. As the situation develops, travelers worldwide face uncertainty and delays.