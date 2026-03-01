Left Menu

AC Milan's Late Surge Clinches Victory Over Cremonese

In a thrilling Serie A match, AC Milan captured a 2-0 victory against Cremonese with two late goals from Strahinja Pavlovic and Rafael Leão. This win places Milan second, trailing Inter Milan by 10 points. The match highlights Milan's determination to regain momentum after recent setbacks.

Rome | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:50 IST
AC Milan pulled off a dramatic 2-0 victory against Cremonese in a crucial Serie A match on Sunday. Strahinja Pavlovic broke the deadlock in the 90th minute with a goal confirmed by VAR, followed by Rafael Leão's strike during stoppage time.

The win allowed Milan to bounce back after their second defeat of the season last weekend against Parma. With this victory, Milan secured second place, trailing league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points as they prepare for the upcoming derby.

Milan has shown determination as they rekindle their form after previous setbacks, while the league anticipates key clashes, including Roma vs. Juventus, pivotal for Champions League positions.

