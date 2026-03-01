Samson Shines as India Battles West Indies in T20 Thriller

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup match against West Indies, Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in reviving India's fortunes with an unbeaten 74. Amid initial setbacks, Samson and Tilak Varma steadied India's innings after Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal.

Tilak Varma contributed with a quick 27 off 15 balls before his dismissal to Jason Holder. Despite mounting pressure and an increasing asking rate, Samson's composed performance kept India within striking distance.

As the match approached its climax, India required 50 runs from the last 30 balls. Key partnerships and crucial boundaries, including a fiery spell by Varma, sustained India's momentum in this high-stakes encounter.

