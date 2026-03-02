Left Menu

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday's sports landscape unfolds with significant moves and competitions across various leagues. NFL highlights potential trades and player releases, while MLB and NBA deliver updates on team management and player participation. Meanwhile, international arenas see victories and strategic changes in golf, tennis, and more.

Updated: 02-03-2026 00:35 IST
The Minnesota Vikings are set to release running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave unless a trade occurs, ESPN reports. Meanwhile, Lions' David Montgomery seeks an exit from Detroit after three seasons with the team, reflecting ongoing shifts in NFL rosters as the league year commences.

In Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals have extended manager Oliver Marmol's contract through 2028. High-profile additions include Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. However, Mets' infielder Grae Kessinger faces potential surgery, sidelining him for up to 12 weeks.

Globally, Australia's Hannah Green triumphs in the HSBC Women's World Championship, while NASCAR rookie Tyler Reif receives treatment for heat exhaustion. The competitive scene continues with Track and Field Championships, eSports finals, and various NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches shaping the weekend's agenda.

