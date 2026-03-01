Middle East Conflicts Threaten India's Trade Routes

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the Commerce Ministry has scheduled a crucial meeting with exporters, shipping lines, and freight forwarders to discuss the potential impact on India's trade. The ongoing conflict, sparked by joint US-Israel military actions against Iran, threatens to disrupt critical trade routes.

Exporters have voiced serious concerns regarding possible blockages at essential maritime channels such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, crucial for India's trading connections with the Gulf, North America, and Europe. The diversification of routes may increase shipping times by weeks and lead to inflated freight and insurance costs.

The consequences of the conflict are being compared to previous regional disruptions, such as those involving Israel and Hamas, which caused shipping delays and cost hikes. The situation is being monitored closely, as these routes shape 56% of India's merchandise exports and influence global logistics networks.