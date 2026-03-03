Vietnam's Market: The Emerging Powerhouse Facing Foreign Investor Challenges

Vietnam is poised to enter the emerging-markets arena, buoyed by its biggest stock market rally in years. However, foreign investors remain wary due to tariff risks and ownership limits.

The possible FTSE Russell upgrade from frontier to secondary emerging status in September is anticipated to draw global capital despite constraints caused by one firm's dominance in the market.

The massive growth of Vietnam's benchmark index, led mainly by Vingroup, underscores both the potential and the risks in an environment where foreign investors are looking for more liquid options.

(With inputs from agencies.)