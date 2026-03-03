Left Menu

Vietnam's Market: The Emerging Powerhouse Facing Foreign Investor Challenges

Vietnam's stock market is on the brink of an emerging market status despite challenges like foreign ownership limits and tariff risks. Major investor focus lies on Vingroup's outsized influence. Vietnam's economic growth and regulatory changes aim to alleviate foreign investor concerns, but liquidity issues remain prominent.

Vietnam is poised to enter the emerging-markets arena, buoyed by its biggest stock market rally in years. However, foreign investors remain wary due to tariff risks and ownership limits.

The possible FTSE Russell upgrade from frontier to secondary emerging status in September is anticipated to draw global capital despite constraints caused by one firm's dominance in the market.

The massive growth of Vietnam's benchmark index, led mainly by Vingroup, underscores both the potential and the risks in an environment where foreign investors are looking for more liquid options.

