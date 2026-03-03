Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Threatens European Arms Supply Chain

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz warned that an extended conflict in the Middle East could impede the delivery of U.S.-made air defense systems to Europe and Ukraine. He emphasized the supply risk amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, with potential disruptions lingering if hostilities persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could jeopardize the delivery of U.S.-made air defense systems and other military supplies to European countries, including Ukraine, according to Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

During a press conference in Bratislava, Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted potential supply chain disruptions if the conflict extends beyond the three to four-week period mentioned by President Trump. He underscored the risk of shortages as U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran continue.

If current hostilities persist, the continuous use of air defense missiles may exacerbate supply challenges, posing a significant threat to the defense capabilities of Europe and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

