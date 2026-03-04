Atletico Madrid Triumph: Reaches Copa del Rey Final Amidst Barcelona Thriller

Atletico Madrid has triumphed over Barcelona to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013, despite a harrowing 3-0 defeat. The aggregate stood at 4-3, thanks to their dominant 4-0 first-leg victory in Madrid.

Barcelona, driven by an unlikely comeback, saw 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal take center stage with crucial goals in both halves. Raphinha added another from the penalty spot after a foul on Pedri, but it wasn't enough to overturn Atletico's first-leg advantage. "We're in the final, that's what matters," goalkeeper Juan Musso told Movistar Plus.

In Barcelona's relentless pursuit of victory, Lamine Yamal ignited a potential revival, while Atletico's Ademola Lookman narrowly missed easing the pressure. Yet, Musso's heroic saves were instrumental in Atletico clinging on, paving the way for a final showdown with either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao.