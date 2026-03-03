Epic T20 Clash: Markram vs Santner in Semifinal Showdown

As the T20 World Cup semifinal looms, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the duel between South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. This much-anticipated encounter at Eden Gardens will see two of the sport's most technically adept captains face off.

Historically, New Zealand and South Africa share a spirited rivalry, with memories of the 2015 50-over World Cup semifinal remaining vivid. Under coach Shukri Conrad, South Africa has reinvented itself, shaking off the 'chokers' tag, and posing a formidable challenge with their aggressive lineup.

Markram's explosive performance during powerplays, contrasted with Santner's economical bowling, sets the stage for an intense clash. As fans prepare for this thrilling matchup, all eyes will be on how Lungi Ngidi and Lockie Ferguson's early spells influence the high-stakes semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)