Middle East Conflict Sends Asian Stocks Tumbling, Sparks Global Anxiety

Asian stocks plunged on Wednesday, driven by investor fears that escalating Middle East tensions could trigger an oil shock, wreaking further inflation woes and stalling potential interest rate cuts. A massive nosedive in Seoul caused a trading circuit breaker as the KOSPI index dropped more than 11%, recording a two-day loss of 17%, its worst performance since 2009, while the won currency plummeted to a 17-year nadir.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled by 4.3%, and Taiwan's stocks by 3.6%, as investors fled risky bets on semiconductor shares, once hot commodities this year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures slipped 0.6%, and European futures reversed early gains, settling below par.

Financial analysts, including Christopher Forbes from CMC Markets, caution against holding bids under such adverse conditions as Brent crude climbs, gaining over 13% this week to $82.08 per barrel. Amidst U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, and further retaliatory strikes on Gulf oil sites and U.S. embassies, strategist Damien Boey notes the unpredictability of the conflict's duration, intensifying market strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)