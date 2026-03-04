Torpedo Fury: US Sinks Iranian Warship in Spiraling West Asia Crisis

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in West Asia, the United States took a bold military step when one of its submarines torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. This unprecedented action, occurring in international waters near Sri Lanka, has resulted in significant loss of life.

The Iranian vessel, the IRIS Dena, was returning from the Milan naval exercise hosted by India. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed this as the first attack of its kind since World War II, signifying a major shift in maritime conflict dynamics.

This incident has stirred international concern over maritime security in the Indian Ocean, with high-level military and diplomatic reactions unfolding. The conflict is spreading, threatening global trade routes and prompting India to urge for diplomatic dialogue.