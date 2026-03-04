Russian LNG Tanker Sinks after Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Russian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) sank in the Mediterranean following what Moscow claims was an attack by Ukrainian drones, launched from Libya. The Arctic Metagaz caught fire and sank in waters between Libya and Malta, according to Libya's maritime rescue agency, as reported by Reuters.

The agency disclosed that sudden explosions and a subsequent massive fire on the tanker led to its complete sinking. If confirmed, this incident marks Ukraine's first attack on an LNG tanker, as part of its ongoing strategy to target Russian energy infrastructure.

The Russian transport ministry labeled the incident as international terrorism and maritime piracy, accusing Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya. All 30 crew members are safe, and vessels in the area have been warned to report any potential pollution.