Russian LNG Tanker Sinks after Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack
A Russian LNG tanker sank in the Mediterranean, allegedly after a Ukrainian drone attack. The Arctic Metagaz caught fire between Libya and Malta. Russian and Ukrainian authorities are yet to confirm the involvement. All crew members were safely rescued, and maritime warnings have been issued.
A Russian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) sank in the Mediterranean following what Moscow claims was an attack by Ukrainian drones, launched from Libya. The Arctic Metagaz caught fire and sank in waters between Libya and Malta, according to Libya's maritime rescue agency, as reported by Reuters.
The agency disclosed that sudden explosions and a subsequent massive fire on the tanker led to its complete sinking. If confirmed, this incident marks Ukraine's first attack on an LNG tanker, as part of its ongoing strategy to target Russian energy infrastructure.
The Russian transport ministry labeled the incident as international terrorism and maritime piracy, accusing Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya. All 30 crew members are safe, and vessels in the area have been warned to report any potential pollution.