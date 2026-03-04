Left Menu

New Zealand's Stellar Cricket Performance: A Noteworthy Victory

New Zealand achieved a remarkable victory, with standout performances from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. Tim Seifert was dismissed by Rabada for 58 runs, while Finn Allen scored an unbeaten 100. Rachin Ravindra also contributed 13 runs, contributing to a solid team total of 173 in just 12.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:08 IST
New Zealand's cricket team put up a stellar performance with Tim Seifert contributing 58 runs before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

An unbeaten 100 from Finn Allen and a supportive 13 from Rachin Ravindra ensured that New Zealand posted an impressive total of 173 runs for just one wicket in 12.5 overs.

The bowling figures showcased Kagiso Rabada's ability to take wickets, although other team bowlers struggled to contain the aggressive New Zealand side.

