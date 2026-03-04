New Zealand's Stellar Cricket Performance: A Noteworthy Victory

New Zealand's cricket team put up a stellar performance with Tim Seifert contributing 58 runs before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

An unbeaten 100 from Finn Allen and a supportive 13 from Rachin Ravindra ensured that New Zealand posted an impressive total of 173 runs for just one wicket in 12.5 overs.

The bowling figures showcased Kagiso Rabada's ability to take wickets, although other team bowlers struggled to contain the aggressive New Zealand side.

