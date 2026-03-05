Left Menu

Verstappen Criticizes F1's Electrified Revolution: A 'Formula E on Steroids'

Max Verstappen, four-time Formula One champion, expresses criticism of F1's technical changes towards more electrified engines, calling it akin to 'Formula E on steroids.' He suggests the changes are here to stay, despite other drivers' concerns. Verstappen praises Red Bull's RB22 cars ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

05-03-2026 13:40 IST
Max Verstappen, a four-time Formula One champion, has openly criticized the sport's recent shift towards more electrified engines, likening it to 'Formula E on steroids' and describing it as 'anti-racing.' This new technical direction, requiring more strategic energy deployment, will debut in this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Despite other drivers voicing concerns and urging flexibility from the governing FIA, Verstappen acknowledged that the investment already made ensures these regulations will remain. He also gave positive feedback on Red Bull's RB22 cars, which will race with their in-house engines in Australia for the first time.

While Mercedes and Ferrari showed strong performance in winter testing, Verstappen noted Red Bull may not be the fastest team. However, he remains hopeful about Red Bull's potential, appreciating the car-engine synergy felt during testing.

