Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England
Sanju Samson powered India to 177/3 in 15 overs with a stunning 89 against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite England's initial hold with two wickets, Samson's recovery and aggressive play, highlighted by seven sixes, placed India in a commanding position.
In a thrilling showdown at the T20 World Cup semifinal, Sanju Samson unleashed an astonishing inning of 89 runs from just 42 balls, propelling India to a formidable 177 for 3 against England in a rain-shortened match.
England, having won the toss, chose to bowl but encountered fierce resistance from the Indian batsman. Samson, capitalizing on a dropped catch by England's Harry Brook, slammed seven sixes and eight fours, revitalizing India's innings after early wickets.
Other notable contributions came from Ishan Kishan, who delivered a brisk 18-ball 39, before England's Will Jacks secured two vital wickets, including that of Samson and Abhishek Sharma. By the end of 15 overs, India stood strong with Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav still at the crease.
