Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

Sanju Samson powered India to 177/3 in 15 overs with a stunning 89 against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite England's initial hold with two wickets, Samson's recovery and aggressive play, highlighted by seven sixes, placed India in a commanding position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:19 IST
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the T20 World Cup semifinal, Sanju Samson unleashed an astonishing inning of 89 runs from just 42 balls, propelling India to a formidable 177 for 3 against England in a rain-shortened match.

England, having won the toss, chose to bowl but encountered fierce resistance from the Indian batsman. Samson, capitalizing on a dropped catch by England's Harry Brook, slammed seven sixes and eight fours, revitalizing India's innings after early wickets.

Other notable contributions came from Ishan Kishan, who delivered a brisk 18-ball 39, before England's Will Jacks secured two vital wickets, including that of Samson and Abhishek Sharma. By the end of 15 overs, India stood strong with Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav still at the crease.

TRENDING

1
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
2
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India
3

Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam

 India
4
Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026