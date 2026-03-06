Market Jitters: Global Stocks Rise Amid Middle East Turmoil

Global markets experienced a turbulent week as investors navigated between optimism and panic. U.S. and European stock futures have risen, reacting to indications that the U.S. government might intervene in oil markets.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted markets, particularly the energy sector, causing oil prices to surge dramatically. This has led to increased fears of inflation, pushing investors to adjust their expectations for interest rate hikes by major central banks.

Meanwhile, Asian markets suffered from significant declines, anticipating the results of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls for additional economic insight. Analysts forecast that the U.S. economy added 59,000 jobs in February, with unemployment remaining stable at 4.3%.