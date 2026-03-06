Left Menu

Bearish Sentiments and Crude Oil Prices Steer Indian Markets Down

Indian stock markets open in red amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties. Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex decline, mirroring broader market selling pressures. As key crude oil prices hover, experts foresee market rebounds post-geopolitical tensions, while gold and silver prices fluctuate.

NSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets witnessed bearish dominance on Friday's opening session as both benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, began the day in the red. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,656.40, marking a decline of 109.50 points or 0.44%, while the BSE Sensex fell by 356.91 points or 0.45%, opening at 79,658.99.

Crude oil prices continue to be a pivotal factor for market direction amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, emphasized the influence of the 16% crude spike since the war's onset, noting that the market awaits a potential supply boost. A de-escalation in the West Asian crisis could lead to a sharp dip in crude prices, likely sparking a market recovery.

On the NSE, sectoral indices opened in negative territory, with declines seen across Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, and Metal sectors. Gold maintained high prices, while silver surged. Other Asian markets showed mixed results: Japan's Nikkei edged up, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose; however, major markets like Singapore and South Korea faced selling pressure. In the US, markets fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropping significantly.

