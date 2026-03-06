Left Menu

Sanju Samson Shines in T20 World Cup as Player of the Tournament Shortlist Announced

Sanju Samson, India opener, is on the ICC's eight-man shortlist for T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament. He delivered standout performances, notably against England and the West Indies. Other nominees include England's Will Jacks, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, and New Zealand's Aiden Markram.

Updated: 06-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:14 IST
In a noteworthy announcement, the ICC unveiled the eight-man shortlist for the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, featuring India's dynamic opener Sanju Samson. The T20 World Cup witnessed stellar performances across teams, with Samson emerging as a key player in India's journey.

His notable innings included a 42-ball 89-run blitz against England in the semifinals, propelling India to a narrow seven-run victory. Prior to that, Samson's 50-ball 97 was pivotal in India's crucial five-wicket win over the West Indies.

Other notable mentions include England's Will Jacks, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, and New Zealand's Aiden Markram, all of whom significantly contributed to their respective teams. The highly anticipated final between India and New Zealand is set for Sunday in Ahmedabad.

