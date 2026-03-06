Sanju Samson: A Cricketing Renaissance at T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson's emergence as a reliable force in the ongoing T20 World Cup has garnered attention, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri praising his newfound consistency and mental toughness.

Samson's explosive 42-ball 89 against England in the semifinals was instrumental in securing India's seven-run victory. Earlier, his 97-run knock against the West Indies paved the way for another crucial win.

Shastri highlights that despite a shaky start, Samson's performances prove his worth as a genuine match-winner, while teammate Abhishek Sharma struggles to find form in the tournament.