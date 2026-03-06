Left Menu

Sanju Samson: A Cricketing Renaissance at T20 World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praises Sanju Samson for showing maturity and consistency at the T20 World Cup. Samson's stellar performance has made him a key player for India, leading them to crucial victories. Shastri believes this is just the beginning for the talented batter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:41 IST
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson's emergence as a reliable force in the ongoing T20 World Cup has garnered attention, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri praising his newfound consistency and mental toughness.

Samson's explosive 42-ball 89 against England in the semifinals was instrumental in securing India's seven-run victory. Earlier, his 97-run knock against the West Indies paved the way for another crucial win.

Shastri highlights that despite a shaky start, Samson's performances prove his worth as a genuine match-winner, while teammate Abhishek Sharma struggles to find form in the tournament.

