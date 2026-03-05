Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Crowd for Chanting During Crucial World Cup Match

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized the actions of a DJ urging spectators to chant Jasprit Bumrah’s name during the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Gavaskar emphasized that the chanting during Bumrah's delivery stride was inappropriate and suggested it be reserved for intervals. He previously criticized ICC for an untimely laser show.

  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer, voiced his disapproval of a DJ encouraging spectators to chant Jasprit Bumrah's name during his delivery stride in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

Taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, this move was deemed inappropriate by Gavaskar, as it could distract the Indian pacer during a critical moment.

Gavaskar suggested that such chants be reserved for intervals between overs, highlighting the serious nature of the World Cup tournament. Previously, he, along with Ravi Shastri, criticized the ICC for organizing a laser show amid the tense Super 8 clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

