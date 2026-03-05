Jamshedpur FC's Homecoming: A Battle Against Inter Kashi

After a thrilling comeback win in Kolkata against East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC is set for a home clash with Inter Kashi on March 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The Men of Steel, as they're fondly called, will aim to maintain their impressive start to the season, having already secured three victories.

Coach Owen Coyle praised the team's resilience whilst urging focus on the upcoming challenge as Inter Kashi have shown their mettle in the league.

Inter Kashi, the league's new entrants, are proving formidable, entering their fourth match after a robust rally against Kerala Blasters.

With a disciplined defense only conceding once in three matches, Jamshedpur has been a fortress. Defensive stalwart Pratik Chaudhari credits this to collective team effort and Coyle's ingenious tactics.

Offensively, figures like Madih Talal and Nikola Stojanovic have been instrumental, creating multiple scoring opportunities, while the team's depth provides a strategic edge with key contributions from substitutes.

Coach Coyle encourages supporters to create a vibrant atmosphere at 'The Furnace', invigorating players to harness home-ground advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)