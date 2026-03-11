Ferrari's Fight: Can Hamilton Secure a Podium in China?

Ferrari's return to Formula One in China presents a timely opportunity for redemption. Since Lewis Hamilton's last sprint victory, the team has been striving to outpace leading rivals Mercedes. With Hamilton now racing under Ferrari's banner, there is much anticipation over a potential podium finish.

The race in Shanghai this weekend holds significant weight for Hamilton, who remains optimistic about closing the gap with Mercedes. As expressed by Charles Leclerc, the recent race in Melbourne revealed promising potential for Ferrari. Shanghai's new engine and chassis revolution, paired with the sprint format, will test drivers' adaptability.

This year's Australian Grand Prix saw a dramatic increase in overtakes, emphasizing the development shifts within Formula One. As the drivers prepare for Shanghai's demanding long straights, both teams and fans brace for a thrilling weekend amid colder conditions and minimal practice time.

