Ferland Mendy's Injury Woes Return: Concern for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's left-back, Ferland Mendy, faces more time off the pitch after sustaining an injury during a Champions League match. Coach Alvaro Arbeloa took responsibility for possibly rushing his return. Mendy, already sidelined for much of the season, may miss upcoming critical fixtures against Elche and Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's defensive pillar, Ferland Mendy, may face another spell on the sidelines due to an injury sustained during the recent Champions League match against Manchester City. This incident unfolded as Mendy was substituted at halftime, with coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressing concern over the seriousness of the injury.

Having missed significant time this season after a previous muscle injury in November, Mendy had made a resilient comeback, featuring for the full 90 minutes in Madrid's recent league victory over Celta Vigo. Arbeloa acknowledged pushing Mendy back into action might have been premature, given his lengthy previous absence.

Real Madrid, poised for critical matches in both domestic and European contests, faces uncertainty as they prepare to host Elche in La Liga and travel to Manchester for their Champions League confrontation, with Mendy's participation hanging in the balance.

