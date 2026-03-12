Ferland Mendy's Injury Woes Return: Concern for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's defensive pillar, Ferland Mendy, may face another spell on the sidelines due to an injury sustained during the recent Champions League match against Manchester City. This incident unfolded as Mendy was substituted at halftime, with coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressing concern over the seriousness of the injury.

Having missed significant time this season after a previous muscle injury in November, Mendy had made a resilient comeback, featuring for the full 90 minutes in Madrid's recent league victory over Celta Vigo. Arbeloa acknowledged pushing Mendy back into action might have been premature, given his lengthy previous absence.

Real Madrid, poised for critical matches in both domestic and European contests, faces uncertainty as they prepare to host Elche in La Liga and travel to Manchester for their Champions League confrontation, with Mendy's participation hanging in the balance.