Stalemate in CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi Held Scoreless

Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Lionel Messi, despite his previous scoring streak, was held without a goal. The decisive match will occur on March 18. The team with the most aggregate goals will advance to the quarterfinals.

Updated: 12-03-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:39 IST
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tense showdown, Inter Miami and Nashville SC battled to a goalless draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Lionel Messi, who entered the game with impressive statistics against Nashville, was unable to find the net.

The match, dominated by Inter Miami in possession but notable for its missed opportunities, sets the stage for a decisive rematch on March 18. Nashville had a promising chance in the 65th minute, yet it ultimately went unconverted.

As the teams prepare for their next encounter, the stakes remain high. The winner will face either Club América or the Philadelphia Union, with aggregate goals ultimately deciding who advances.

