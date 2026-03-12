Stalemate in CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi Held Scoreless

In a tense showdown, Inter Miami and Nashville SC battled to a goalless draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Lionel Messi, who entered the game with impressive statistics against Nashville, was unable to find the net.

The match, dominated by Inter Miami in possession but notable for its missed opportunities, sets the stage for a decisive rematch on March 18. Nashville had a promising chance in the 65th minute, yet it ultimately went unconverted.

As the teams prepare for their next encounter, the stakes remain high. The winner will face either Club América or the Philadelphia Union, with aggregate goals ultimately deciding who advances.