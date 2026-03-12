Iran's Potential Withdrawal from World Cup Spurs Global Soccer Dilemma
Iran considers withdrawing from the 2022 World Cup following the death of its Supreme Leader in military attacks by the U.S. and Israel. If confirmed, FIFA will need to find a replacement before the tournament begins in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, amid ongoing regional conflicts.
In a dramatic announcement, Iran's Minister of Sport Ahmad Donyamali declared Iran might withdraw from the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, due to escalating regional tensions after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes.
This potential move has forced FIFA to urgently contemplate alternatives for the global soccer event, with discussions on potential disciplinary action and replacement teams, despite assurances from FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Iran was welcome to compete.
The conflict has sparked logistical issues impacting regional teams like Iraq, which is struggling with travel constraints. As FIFA remains poised for a delayed decision, stakeholders emphasize the importance of a consultative approach, considering current geopolitical complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
