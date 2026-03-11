Cricket Clash: New Faces Shine as Pakistan Battles Bangladesh

The ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh kicked off with thrilling changes, as four Pakistani players — Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, and Abdul Samad — made their debuts. This strategic decision came after Farhan's remarkable 383-run performance in the T20 World Cup.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to field first, anticipating favorable conditions for their fast bowlers. The lineup included pacemen Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman. Meanwhile, Pakistan's pace attack featured captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, and Faheem Ashraf.

In response to previous performances, Pakistan left out seasoned players Babar Azam and Saim Ayub. Bangladesh, recalling Tanzid Hasan in place of Soumya Sarkar, also infused strength with middle-order batsmen Litton Das and Afif Hossain. Dramatic adjustments and strategic outlook highlight an exciting series ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)