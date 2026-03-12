AFA's Claudio Tapia Faces Court Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), appeared in a Buenos Aires court on Thursday amid allegations of social security tax evasion. This marks the first court appearance for Tapia in a series of investigations concerning his financial dealings and the management of AFA's assets.

Accompanied by his legal team, Tapia arrived at the federal courthouse under intense media scrutiny but refrained from making any comments. Federal Judge Diego Amarante, known for his expertise in economic crimes, summoned Tapia and four other AFA directors, prohibiting them from leaving Argentina, in connection with the alleged improper withholding of club membership fees amounting to 19 billion pesos ($13 million) projected for 2024 and 2025.

The allegations, filed by the Customs Revenue and Control Agency, carry potential penalties of two to six years in jail, according to the Argentine penal code, for the undue withholding or non-deposition of national taxes. While Tapia has another legal battle over alleged tax evasion and money laundering, the AFA stands by Tapia, citing political persecution by the government of Javier Milei. Since Tapia's leadership began in 2017, the Argentine national team has achieved significant milestones, including winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa Américas.

(With inputs from agencies.)