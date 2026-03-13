Sports Highlights: Big Moves and Bold Statements in the Spotlight
Key sports updates feature the Chargers re-signing Denzel Perryman, Vikings picking Kyler Murray, Yankees beating Tigers in spring training, and Auston Matthews' injury. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu withdraws from World Championships, 49ers' Bryce Huff retires, fighters train FBI agents, and Team USA adjusts roster for World Baseball Classic.
The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to re-sign linebacker Denzel Perryman on a one-year deal, though financial details remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have successfully signed former No. 1 pick quarterback Kyler Murray, following his release from the Arizona Cardinals.
In baseball, spring training saw the New York Yankees triumph over the Detroit Tigers, thanks to early home runs against ace pitcher Justin Verlander. In hockey news, the Toronto Maple Leafs are coping with the injury of center Auston Matthews sustained during a clash with the Anaheim Ducks.
On the figure skating front, U.S. Olympic champion Alysa Liu has pulled out of the World Figure Skating Championships. Moreover, the world of sports welcomed news of UFC fighters training FBI agents, signaling a unique collaboration. Lastly, the 49ers' defensive end Bryce Huff has announced his retirement from the NFL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
