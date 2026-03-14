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China and South Korea Advance in Women's Asian Cup Thrillers

China secured a spot in the Women's World Cup by defeating Taiwan 2-0 in the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals. South Korea demolished Uzbekistan 6-0. Both matches ensured the teams moved closer to the championship, while Taiwan and Uzbekistan will vie for remaining World Cup slots via playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST
China and South Korea Advance in Women's Asian Cup Thrillers
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China moved one step closer to their 10th Women's Asian Cup crown with a dramatic 2-0 victory over Taiwan on Saturday in Perth. The thrilling quarter-final saw Shao Ziqin score in extra time. Despite VAR ruling out an earlier goal, China secured their spot in the semi-final against Australia.

South Korea dominated Uzbekistan in another quarter-final, ending with a crushing 6-0 victory at Sydney's Stadium Australia. Son Hwa-yeon opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and the team didn't look back as Ko Yoo-jin, Park Soo-jeong, and leading scorer Ji So-yun joined in on the action.

With these wins, both China and South Korea have earned places at the Women's World Cup in Brazil. Meanwhile, losing teams Taiwan and Uzbekistan will compete in playoffs for two remaining World Cup spots, as South Korea prepares for a semi-final against either Japan or the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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