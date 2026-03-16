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Mumbai Indians Gear Up: Training Kicks Off for New IPL Season

The Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, have commenced their training for the upcoming season starting March 28. Key new players have arrived, and the remaining squad, including star members like Rohit Sharma, will join soon. Coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasized the importance of setting a strong tone from day one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:05 IST
Mumbai Indians Gear Up: Training Kicks Off for New IPL Season
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Five-time IPL champions, the Mumbai Indians, commenced training ahead of the new season, starting on March 28. An initial set of players including Shardul Thakur and Mayank Markande began the camp on Monday, as the franchise seeks to set a robust tone for the upcoming tournament.

Key figures such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are set to join the preparations in the coming days. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted the significance of beginning the season with a strong mindset, emphasizing the mix of experienced players and fresh faces in the squad.

The training session featured rigorous fitness and conditioning drills, laying a foundation as the team prepares for their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. Last season, the Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs, and they aim for a stellar performance this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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