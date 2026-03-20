KKR's Resilience Tested: Injuries Fail to Deter Spirits for IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are maintaining a positive outlook despite setbacks caused by injuries to pivotal bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. KKR's mentor, Dwayne Bravo, noted India's robust fast-bowling options as a resource to navigate through this challenging phase.

During KKR's pre-season media briefing, head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed Pathirana will miss the initial IPL matches due to a calf strain, and Harshit Rana's fitness is under evaluation. Further, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman won't participate following BCCI's decision for his release earlier.

Despite these setbacks, Bravo emphasized the team's strong spin attack and the promising young talents within their ranks like Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora. Confident in the squad's depth, Bravo is eager to work with the available talents, aiming to retain competitive form against opponents like Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)