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Luka Doncic Dazzles with Historic 60 Points in Lakers Victory

Luka Doncic delivered a memorable performance, scoring 60 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their eighth consecutive victory against the Miami Heat. This high-scoring feat was a notable contribution alongside LeBron James' triple-double, highlighting a significant milestone in the ongoing NBA season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:31 IST
Luka Doncic Dazzles with Historic 60 Points in Lakers Victory

A remarkable spectacle unfolded in the NBA as Luka Doncic scored a career-high 60 points, driving the Los Angeles Lakers to an impressive 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat. The victory marked an eighth straight win for the Lakers, further cementing Doncic's standing as the league's top scorer with a 32.9-point average.

LeBron James, another pivotal player in the game, contributed a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. This achievement places James in a unique category, tying with Robert Parish for the record of NBA games played, marking the occasion by pulling level at 1,611 games.

The match was part of a broader day of significant sports news, covering various events, such as the NFL's upcoming vote on ownership changes within the Raiders and security concerns related to the future World Cup in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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