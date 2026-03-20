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Fierce Battle for Congress Tickets in Karnataka's Bypolls

Congress ticket aspirants filed nominations for the Bagalkot and Davangere South bypolls in Karnataka despite the party not announcing official candidates. The party is exploring options amid strong competition while BJP has already named its candidates. Congress remains optimistic about winning both seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:59 IST
Fierce Battle for Congress Tickets in Karnataka's Bypolls
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In Karnataka, the race for Congress tickets in the Bagalkot and Davangere South bypolls has intensified, as hopefuls filed their nominations ahead of the party's official announcement. This comes after the seats were vacated following the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs, H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to finalize decisions. Surjewala remains positive about Congress's prospects, despite the internal competition for candidacy.

While BJP has already declared its candidates—Veerabhadrayya Charantimath for Bagalkot and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa for Davangere South—Congress is expected to announce its choices soon. The deadline for filing nominations is March 23, with elections scheduled for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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