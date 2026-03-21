Heroic Driver Prevents Bus Inferno Disaster
Odisha's Congress MLA Mangu Khila and 36 other passengers narrowly escaped a fire on a bus journey from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur. A rear tyre burst ignited the fire. Due to the driver's quick actions and passengers' alertness, everyone was evacuated safely before the bus was engulfed in flames.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident near Ramabhadrapuram, Andhra Pradesh, 37 passengers, including Odisha's Congress MLA Mangu Khila, narrowly evaded disaster when their bus caught fire.
Triggered by a rear tyre burst, the fire engulfed the bus. Fortunately, Khila and all aboard managed a swift escape, thanks to the alert bus driver and the passengers themselves. The driver quickly stopped, opened windows, and woke up the passengers to ensure everyone got off safely.
Fire services and local authorities arrived promptly to control the blaze, yet the vehicle was lost. An investigation has commenced to determine the fire's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Congress
- MLA
- Mangu Khila
- bus fire
- evacuation
- emergency
- bus driver
- HERO
- passengers
ALSO READ
Evacuation Alert: Children Relocated from Sloviansk Amid Rising Tensions
Sri Lanka Secures Emergency Coal Amid Energy Crisis
Bridge Collapse in Delhi Sparks Emergency Response
Gas Panic: Valve Malfunction Sparks Emergency in Hardoi
Escalating West Asia Conflict: India's Evacuation Efforts and Diplomatic Stance