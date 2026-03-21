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Heroic Driver Prevents Bus Inferno Disaster

Odisha's Congress MLA Mangu Khila and 36 other passengers narrowly escaped a fire on a bus journey from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur. A rear tyre burst ignited the fire. Due to the driver's quick actions and passengers' alertness, everyone was evacuated safely before the bus was engulfed in flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:40 IST
Heroic Driver Prevents Bus Inferno Disaster
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident near Ramabhadrapuram, Andhra Pradesh, 37 passengers, including Odisha's Congress MLA Mangu Khila, narrowly evaded disaster when their bus caught fire.

Triggered by a rear tyre burst, the fire engulfed the bus. Fortunately, Khila and all aboard managed a swift escape, thanks to the alert bus driver and the passengers themselves. The driver quickly stopped, opened windows, and woke up the passengers to ensure everyone got off safely.

Fire services and local authorities arrived promptly to control the blaze, yet the vehicle was lost. An investigation has commenced to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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