Heroic Driver Prevents Bus Inferno Disaster

In a dramatic incident near Ramabhadrapuram, Andhra Pradesh, 37 passengers, including Odisha's Congress MLA Mangu Khila, narrowly evaded disaster when their bus caught fire.

Triggered by a rear tyre burst, the fire engulfed the bus. Fortunately, Khila and all aboard managed a swift escape, thanks to the alert bus driver and the passengers themselves. The driver quickly stopped, opened windows, and woke up the passengers to ensure everyone got off safely.

Fire services and local authorities arrived promptly to control the blaze, yet the vehicle was lost. An investigation has commenced to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)