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Haryana Shines Bright with Record Medal Haul at National Para Athletics Championships

Haryana topped the medal tally at the 24th National Para Athletics Championships, amassing 95 medals. The event had 1,460 athletes from 28 states, with significant performances from Haryana in various events. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat secured second and third positions, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:26 IST
Haryana Shines Bright with Record Medal Haul at National Para Athletics Championships
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At the 24th National Para Athletics Championships, Haryana demonstrated remarkable prowess by securing 95 medals, including 39 golds, 31 silvers, and 25 bronzes. The event, held from March 17-21, featured participation from 1,460 para athletes representing 28 states.

Haryana's athletes dominated various categories, cementing their position at the top of the scoreboard. Tamil Nadu followed with 51 medals, and Gujarat captured third place with 30 medals. Host state Odisha ranked ninth, with a total of 17 medals.

Notable performances included Monu Ghangas from Haryana claiming gold in the men's discus throw F11 and several victories across track and field events. This year's championships highlighted Haryana's continued excellence in para athletics on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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