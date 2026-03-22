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Punjab Kings: Right Moves for IPL Glory

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praises Punjab Kings for making strategic and bold moves at the IPL auction table, boosting their chances of finally capturing an IPL title. Pathan emphasizes leadership and squad-building improvements, while fellow expert Aakash Chopra discusses the significance of stability in team success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:49 IST
Punjab Kings: Right Moves for IPL Glory
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Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed optimism about the future of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing their strategic decisions at the auction table as a turning point.

Speaking on 'IPL Today Live', Pathan highlighted how the franchise's improved clarity in leadership and smart squad-building choices have brought them close to success. He credited Punjab Kings' bold decisions, including the release of underperforming players, for their recent upswing.

Pathan's views were echoed by fellow cricket analyst Aakash Chopra, who noted that consistency has historically been a challenge for both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Chopra acknowledged Delhi's stronger unit and backed them for better performance in the upcoming 2026 season.

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