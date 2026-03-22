Punjab Kings: Right Moves for IPL Glory

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed optimism about the future of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing their strategic decisions at the auction table as a turning point.

Speaking on 'IPL Today Live', Pathan highlighted how the franchise's improved clarity in leadership and smart squad-building choices have brought them close to success. He credited Punjab Kings' bold decisions, including the release of underperforming players, for their recent upswing.

Pathan's views were echoed by fellow cricket analyst Aakash Chopra, who noted that consistency has historically been a challenge for both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Chopra acknowledged Delhi's stronger unit and backed them for better performance in the upcoming 2026 season.