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Australia's Cricket Marathon: The 2026-27 Challenge

Cricket Australia has announced an intense international schedule for 2026-27, featuring a demanding series against India in January. With 10 Tests in 14 weeks, the schedule pushes Australia's team, impacting preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Key players are held back from IPL to ensure readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:32 IST
Australia's Cricket Marathon: The 2026-27 Challenge
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Cricket Australia has revealed its international schedule for the 2026-27 season, presenting a challenging itinerary for the national team. The highlight is a five-Test series against India, starting mid to late January, seen as pivotal for Pat Cummins' team.

The schedule, spanning 10 Tests over 14 weeks, is one of the most rigorous periods in Australia's cricket history. It includes early Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, extending to a historic anniversary match against England at the MCG in March 2027.

Notably, key players such as Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc will be rested from initial IPL rounds, with an eye on upcoming demands. Cricket Australia's decisions underscore the importance of player endurance against this formidable schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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