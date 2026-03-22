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Racial Abuse Halts Premier League Derby Between Newcastle and Sunderland

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland was paused due to racial abuse aimed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida. The league is investigating, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. Newcastle committed to identifying offenders. Despite tensions, Sunderland won 2-1 after Brian Brobbey's decisive goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:47 IST
Racial Abuse Halts Premier League Derby Between Newcastle and Sunderland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Premier League clash between Newcastle and Sunderland experienced an unexpected halt following an incident of racial abuse directed at Sunderland player, Lutsharel Geertruida. This disruption occurred during the second half at St James' Park, with the league reaffirming its anti-discrimination protocols as the reason for the pause.

The league confirmed an investigation is underway, condemning racism and promising collaboration with authorities to maintain inclusivity in stadiums. Newcastle announced its own probe to hold those responsible accountable, underlining its zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

Pre-match, tensions were high with fan conflicts, prompting one arrest as per Northumbria police. Despite the off-field issues, Sunderland emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, courtesy of Brian Brobbey's late goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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