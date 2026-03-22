TMC Rallies in Bhabanipur: Aiming for a Landslide Victory

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) convened a pivotal meeting in Bhabanipur, Kolkata, to strategize for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. The gathering, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, focused on securing a decisive victory in Bhabanipur, a constituency regarded as Mamata's stronghold.

Abhishek Banerjee set an ambitious target for the party, calling for a victory by more than 60,000 votes. He urged booth-level leaders to outperform their previous efforts and ensure success in at least 232 out of 287 polling booths. The meeting highlighted the importance of vigilance and unity among party workers, despite internal differences.

Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over recent administrative changes affecting the electoral process, alleging interference from the central government. She assured voters of legal support against challenges arising from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the removal of 47,000 names in Bhabanipur. The meeting aimed to mobilize the TMC's organizational strength ahead of the high-stakes electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)