TMC Rallies in Bhabanipur: Aiming for a Landslide Victory
The TMC held a strategic meeting in Bhabanipur, led by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, to target a victory margin of over 60,000 votes in the 2026 assembly elections. With Bhabanipur being a key constituency, the meeting focused on strengthening the party's booth-level machinery and addressing electoral roll changes.
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) convened a pivotal meeting in Bhabanipur, Kolkata, to strategize for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. The gathering, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, focused on securing a decisive victory in Bhabanipur, a constituency regarded as Mamata's stronghold.
Abhishek Banerjee set an ambitious target for the party, calling for a victory by more than 60,000 votes. He urged booth-level leaders to outperform their previous efforts and ensure success in at least 232 out of 287 polling booths. The meeting highlighted the importance of vigilance and unity among party workers, despite internal differences.
Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over recent administrative changes affecting the electoral process, alleging interference from the central government. She assured voters of legal support against challenges arising from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the removal of 47,000 names in Bhabanipur. The meeting aimed to mobilize the TMC's organizational strength ahead of the high-stakes electoral contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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